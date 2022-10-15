StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Community to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.
First Community Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ FCCO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.12. 1,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,425. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. First Community has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $23.42.
First Community Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Community by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $552,000. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its position in First Community by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 29,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Community by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.
First Community Company Profile
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Community (FCCO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.