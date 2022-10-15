StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Community to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.12. 1,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,425. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. First Community has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $23.42.

First Community Announces Dividend

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million. First Community had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 25.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Community will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Community by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $552,000. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its position in First Community by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 29,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Community by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

