StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of FLIC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.71. The stock had a trading volume of 61,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,613. The firm has a market cap of $404.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First of Long Island has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $22.95.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $32.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This is a boost from First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First of Long Island during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in First of Long Island in the first quarter worth $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First of Long Island by 69.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First of Long Island by 50.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

