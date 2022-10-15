StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstService currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.25.

FirstService Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of FirstService stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.58. The stock had a trading volume of 33,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,655. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. FirstService has a 1 year low of $112.44 and a 1 year high of $202.78.

FirstService Announces Dividend

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. FirstService had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $930.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.84 million. On average, research analysts expect that FirstService will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.2025 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 28.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstService

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in FirstService by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its stake in FirstService by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 1,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in FirstService by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FirstService by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in FirstService by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Stories

