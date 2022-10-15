StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

Shares of GOOD traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $15.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,932. The company has a market capitalization of $617.46 million, a PE ratio of 1,563.56, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $36.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.1254 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15,015.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Articles

