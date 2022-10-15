StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TV. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Down 5.4 %

TV opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 0.98, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 64.22% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $925.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TV. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 988,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after buying an additional 11,656 shares in the last quarter. Moneda USA Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,288,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,494,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,481,000 after buying an additional 27,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 17,090 shares in the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

