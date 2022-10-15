StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HIW has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.43.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.82. 910,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.37. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $47.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Highwoods Properties

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.26%.

In other news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 246,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,962,071.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 246,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,962,071.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $40,815.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 39,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,101.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $210,315 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Highwoods Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,829,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,040,000 after purchasing an additional 699,104 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,626,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,940,000 after purchasing an additional 413,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,399,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,794,000 after purchasing an additional 55,672 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,312,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,641,000 after purchasing an additional 175,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,435,000 after purchasing an additional 492,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.