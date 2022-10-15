StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HBCP. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Home Bancorp to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Home Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of HBCP stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,367. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.16 and a 52 week high of $45.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Home Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $32.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Chris P. Rader purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.20 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,181.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 28.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 20.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

