StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Up 0.2 %

HSON traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $33.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619. Hudson Global has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.09.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 31.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.