StockNews.com Begins Coverage on J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SJM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.09.
J. M. Smucker Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SJM traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $141.03. The company had a trading volume of 528,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,766. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $146.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker
In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
J. M. Smucker Company Profile
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
