StockNews.com Begins Coverage on J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SJM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.09.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $141.03. The company had a trading volume of 528,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,766. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $146.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

