StockNews.com Begins Coverage on KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KEY. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.93.

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $16.48. The company had a trading volume of 16,070,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,832,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.28. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $3,993,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $513,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,934,456,000 after buying an additional 1,682,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 45,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 22,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile



KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

