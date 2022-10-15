StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Kronos Worldwide from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.67.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE KRO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.85. 228,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,724. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average is $15.41. Kronos Worldwide has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.71 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRO. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $529,000. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

