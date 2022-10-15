StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LPX traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,358. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average of $60.05. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.62.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 94.18% and a net margin of 30.50%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2,900.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 480 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.