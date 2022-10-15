StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price target on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE LXP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.18. 1,830,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,668. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.74. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 142,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

