StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price target on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.
LXP Industrial Trust Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE LXP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.18. 1,830,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,668. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.74. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $16.10.
LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of LXP Industrial Trust
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 142,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.
About LXP Industrial Trust
Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LXP Industrial Trust (LXP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.