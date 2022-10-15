StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Trading Down 3.1 %

MGIC traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.57. 20,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,111. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $25.49.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $136.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 18.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magic Software Enterprises Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 544,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,577,000 after buying an additional 31,994 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 389,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,784,000 after buying an additional 127,907 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 222,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 26,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

