StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MSCI (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company's stock.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $513.38.

NYSE:MSCI traded down $17.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $388.72. 408,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,490. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $679.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.08. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MSCI will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 51.44%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,407,399,000 after purchasing an additional 45,250 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 18,898.0% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,918,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MSCI by 128.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,412,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,640 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in MSCI by 6.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,095,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,954,000 after acquiring an additional 183,590 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in MSCI by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,047,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,918,000 after acquiring an additional 19,589 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

