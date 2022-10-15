StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NWL remained flat at $14.64 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,368,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,469. Newell Brands has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $26.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.94.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

