StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NiSource (NYSE:NI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource (NYSE:NIGet Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NI has been the topic of several other reports. Edward Jones raised shares of NiSource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.83.

NiSource stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,675,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,926. NiSource has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.46.

NiSource (NYSE:NIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.04%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 428.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

