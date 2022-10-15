StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Northern Technologies International stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,828. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.26. Northern Technologies International has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.97.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.
Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.
