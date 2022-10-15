StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Price Performance

Northern Technologies International stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,828. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.26. Northern Technologies International has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

About Northern Technologies International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Northern Technologies International by 234.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northern Technologies International by 8.6% in the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in Northern Technologies International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 14,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 34.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Featured Stories

