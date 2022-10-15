StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NWPX stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,017. The stock has a market cap of $298.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.06.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $118.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWPX. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 169,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $998,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

