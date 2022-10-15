StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NOV (NYSE:NOV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NOV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on NOV in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America raised NOV from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.73.

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOV traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.88. 1,729,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,630,178. NOV has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.74 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88.

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. NOV had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that NOV will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently -86.96%.

Insider Activity at NOV

In related news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $197,135.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,928.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NOV during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in NOV by 133.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in NOV by 1,360.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in NOV in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Articles

