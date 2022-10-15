StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVAX. Cowen lowered their price objective on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Novavax to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novavax from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.38.

Novavax stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.67. 6,023,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,622,558. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.10. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $236.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.88.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($12.04). Novavax had a negative net margin of 114.32% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novavax will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 10,200.0% in the third quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novavax by 22.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Novavax by 83.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Novavax by 212.8% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 14,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novavax by 309.1% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 142,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after buying an additional 107,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

