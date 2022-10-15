StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NOW (NYSE:DNOW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark upped their price objective on NOW to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. NOW has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.65 million. NOW had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.88%. Research analysts predict that NOW will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NOW by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,671,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,769,000 after buying an additional 412,591 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 7.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,525,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,042,000 after purchasing an additional 398,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,051,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,625,000 after purchasing an additional 81,846 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 12.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,654,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,305,000 after purchasing an additional 399,265 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,163,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,859,000 after purchasing an additional 118,203 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

