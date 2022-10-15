StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OGE. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.25.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:OGE traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.76. 1,308,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,513. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.78. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $33.19 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.69.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 32.56%. The company had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $0.414 dividend. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.09%.

Institutional Trading of OGE Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 60.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Featured Stories

