StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OLLI. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.07.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of OLLI stock opened at $53.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $75.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,318,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,471,000 after purchasing an additional 357,499 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $743,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
