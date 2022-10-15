StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OLLI. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.07.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $53.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $75.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.42%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,318,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,471,000 after purchasing an additional 357,499 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $743,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

