StockNews.com Begins Coverage on One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I started coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

One Liberty Properties Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OLP stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.75. 52,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,597. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.30. One Liberty Properties has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $458.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Liberty Properties

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 1,517.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in One Liberty Properties in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 24.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 58.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 19,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

About One Liberty Properties

(Get Rating)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.