StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ORCL. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a hold rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.67.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.31. 8,045,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,260,404. Oracle has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.79.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $947,274,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 26,472.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,503 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,853 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,713 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

