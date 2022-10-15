StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

OXM has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Oxford Industries Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of OXM traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,608. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.99 and its 200-day moving average is $92.95. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $119.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $363.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.92 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 32.27%. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Industries

In related news, Director Carol B. Yancey purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,239.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $182,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,141.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol B. Yancey acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,239.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $851,250. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

