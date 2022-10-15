StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 1.8 %

PKG stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.71. 554,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.07. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.03. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

