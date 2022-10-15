StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Patterson Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.75.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies Price Performance

NASDAQ PDCO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.22. 1,198,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,794. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $35.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 3,978.9% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 31,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,764,000. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

(Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.