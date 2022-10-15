StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PENN. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.90.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock traded down $1.53 on Wednesday, hitting $28.07. 3,268,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,734,755. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.19. PENN Entertainment has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $81.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.36). PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PENN Entertainment will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $193,420.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,233.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1,694.9% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

