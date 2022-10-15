StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Penumbra from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $239.00 target price (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $228.73.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $179.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.48. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.03 and a beta of 0.54. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $114.86 and a fifty-two week high of $290.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.93.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.24 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total value of $289,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,711,837.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,739. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.