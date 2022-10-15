StockNews.com Begins Coverage on QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. DZ Bank downgraded QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $191.00.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $2.91 on Wednesday, hitting $109.95. 7,997,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,336,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $104.66 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $123.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.22 and a 200 day moving average of $135.39.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,534,730,000 after purchasing an additional 643,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,266,923,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,394,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,970 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,775,033 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,120,924,000 after acquiring an additional 431,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

