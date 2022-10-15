StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RADA Electronic Industries currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RADA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.04. 70,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,711. The company has a market capitalization of $499.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.67 and a beta of 0.90. RADA Electronic Industries has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50.

RADA Electronic Industries ( NASDAQ:RADA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The aerospace company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.06 million during the quarter. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Equities research analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $12,975,000. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 1,178,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after buying an additional 166,186 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 462,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 163,094 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,812,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 844,317 shares during the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

