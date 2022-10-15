StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered Robert Half International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 15th. CL King reduced their target price on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Robert Half International from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.71.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $81.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,731. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.52. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $636,060,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 398.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,393,000 after purchasing an additional 761,900 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 4,173.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,625,000 after acquiring an additional 638,287 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,736,000 after acquiring an additional 368,956 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,302,000 after acquiring an additional 309,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Recommended Stories

