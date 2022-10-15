StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050. The firm has a market cap of $36.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.29 and a beta of 0.98. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $10.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.67.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.18%.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

