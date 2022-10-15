StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.50 to C$69.50 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.15.

Rogers Communications Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RCI traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $37.09. The company had a trading volume of 352,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,999. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $64.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.3884 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 33.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Rogers Communications by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in Rogers Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 17,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

