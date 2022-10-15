StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.50.

Royal Gold Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Royal Gold stock traded down $3.06 on Wednesday, hitting $89.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,017. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.11. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $147.70.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $146.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

Institutional Trading of Royal Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $652,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $731,000. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 41,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

