StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE SFE traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.70. 2,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,999. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.10. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $8.72.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The asset manager reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Safeguard Scientifics

About Safeguard Scientifics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 261.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

