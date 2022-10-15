StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE SFE traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.70. 2,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,999. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.10. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $8.72.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The asset manager reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Safeguard Scientifics
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
