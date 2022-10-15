StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Trading Down 2.4 %

SALM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 19,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,448. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 million, a PE ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Salem Media Group has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $68.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salem Media Group will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Salem Media Group

About Salem Media Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 49,025 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 70,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 14.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.