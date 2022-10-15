StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Trading Down 2.4 %
SALM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 19,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,448. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 million, a PE ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Salem Media Group has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $68.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salem Media Group will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
