StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SAP (NYSE:SAP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAP. BNP Paribas cut SAP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SAP from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on SAP from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf dropped their price objective on SAP from €104.00 ($106.12) to €93.00 ($94.90) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Price Performance

SAP stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,731. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of SAP

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.56). SAP had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SAP will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of SAP by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 17,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SAP by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About SAP

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.