StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.43.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $43.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,475. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.07. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 36.80% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently -54.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter valued at $110,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

See Also

