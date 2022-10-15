StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

SSD traded down $2.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.41. 145,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,631. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.51 and a 200 day moving average of $99.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.02). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $593.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 13.59%.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,004,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Simpson Manufacturing

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $10,114,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $452,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

