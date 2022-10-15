StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ SFM traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,787,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,278. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.16. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $76,796.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $76,796.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $1,803,707.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,787 shares in the company, valued at $296,154.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. ACG Wealth raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 39,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 690,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,115,000 after purchasing an additional 125,721 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.