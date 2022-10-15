StockNews.com Begins Coverage on STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on STM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Shares of STM stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.61. 4,270,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,217,584. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.05. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 84.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,964 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

