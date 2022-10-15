StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TALGet Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of TAL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.89. 3,436,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,278,846. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TALGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $224.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,457,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,838,000 after buying an additional 191,954 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 39.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,012,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 456,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 58.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,285,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 375.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,053,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,717 shares in the last quarter. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

