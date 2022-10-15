StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of TAL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.89. 3,436,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,278,846. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39.
TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $224.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
