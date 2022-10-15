StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

TNK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Teekay Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Teekay Tankers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of TNK stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.33. 450,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,968. Teekay Tankers has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09.

Institutional Trading of Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.43. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay Tankers

(Get Rating)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.