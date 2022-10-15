StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded TJX Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.94.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.55. 4,234,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,983,410. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.86.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 19.4% during the third quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $1,139,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 27.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.