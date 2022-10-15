StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of U.S. Silica from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

NYSE:SLCA traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.23. 461,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 2.73. U.S. Silica has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $21.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Silica will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 25,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $363,155.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,466.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 25,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $363,155.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,466.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,371,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,022 shares of company stock valued at $5,229,467 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Silica

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Further Reading

