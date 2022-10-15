StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of UAMY remained flat at $0.36 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 79,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.51. United States Antimony has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

