StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Price Performance
Shares of UAMY remained flat at $0.36 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 79,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.51. United States Antimony has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43.
United States Antimony Company Profile

