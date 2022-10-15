StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Valhi (NYSE:VHI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Valhi Stock Performance

NYSE VHI opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.63. Valhi has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.06.

Get Valhi alerts:

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $634.60 million for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.51%.

Valhi Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valhi

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Valhi during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Valhi during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in Valhi during the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valhi during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Valhi during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About Valhi

(Get Rating)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.